Ramakgopa also said she would ensure that underrepresented female farmers get support.
“We will invest in black, women-owned and all small enterprises, addressing access to finance, markets and technology.
“We will use the government procurement to provide preferential access for genuinely black and women-owned companies, where bidders are selected based on quality, innovation and value for public money, not political connections. Improve support and market access.”
She also said they would support smallholder/emerging farmers and co-operatives with infrastructure, affordable capital and know-how on modern farming innovations and extension services.
However, AgriGauteng president Konrad Burger said while the association will give Ramokgopa full support, her lack of experience in agriculture will make things hard.
“We have noted that she has a lot of management experience and has sat on a lot of boards, but it is a concern that she is not from an agricultural background. Agriculture is a very different industry than any other industry.
“For example, it’s not only you and your farm, it influences a change in other industries. It plays a huge role in the economy and creates other different sectors. It's a bit more intricate but I am sure she would find her feet.
“We want to congratulate, and we want to join hands with her and solve the problems facing agriculture in Gauteng.”
There are more than 2,000 registered commercial farmers in the Gauteng province and many are under siege from stock thieves, said Burger.
He urged Ramaokgopa to work closely with the office of the premier and the police to protect farmers from rampant stock theft in the region.
I want to end hunger, reduce food waste – Ramokgopa
MEC's lack of experience in agriculture sector a concern
Image: Supplied
The newly minted MEC for agriculture in Gauteng, Vuyiswa Ramakgopa, says her priority now that she's in charge of the portfolio is to end hunger in the province.
“Some of our top priorities are to end hunger, reduce food waste and ensure sustainable, localised production of food. We also need to focus on growing the base of small-scale farmers and support the urban farming economy in Gauteng,” said Ramokgopa.
Rise Mzansi’s Ramokgopa became one of the 10 MECs on premier Panyaza Lesufi’s cabinet announced on Wednesday.
Ramokgopa, 38, holds a BCom degree in politics, philosophy and economics from UCT and has completed executive programmes with GIBS and Oxford University.
The businesswoman has more than 15 years of experience in retail, marketing and design, events management and property investment.
She said many of the programmes that would be implemented by her department do not rely solely on a single department, adding that she would form collaborations and co-operation across different departments both in the province, as well as with the national and local spheres.
EFF prepared to work with ANC-led unity govt in Gauteng legislature
Ramakgopa also said she would ensure that underrepresented female farmers get support.
“We will invest in black, women-owned and all small enterprises, addressing access to finance, markets and technology.
“We will use the government procurement to provide preferential access for genuinely black and women-owned companies, where bidders are selected based on quality, innovation and value for public money, not political connections. Improve support and market access.”
She also said they would support smallholder/emerging farmers and co-operatives with infrastructure, affordable capital and know-how on modern farming innovations and extension services.
However, AgriGauteng president Konrad Burger said while the association will give Ramokgopa full support, her lack of experience in agriculture will make things hard.
“We have noted that she has a lot of management experience and has sat on a lot of boards, but it is a concern that she is not from an agricultural background. Agriculture is a very different industry than any other industry.
“For example, it’s not only you and your farm, it influences a change in other industries. It plays a huge role in the economy and creates other different sectors. It's a bit more intricate but I am sure she would find her feet.
“We want to congratulate, and we want to join hands with her and solve the problems facing agriculture in Gauteng.”
There are more than 2,000 registered commercial farmers in the Gauteng province and many are under siege from stock thieves, said Burger.
He urged Ramaokgopa to work closely with the office of the premier and the police to protect farmers from rampant stock theft in the region.
“There is an informal meat market that is being supplied by stock thieves and at the heart of this scourge is these zama zamas. The miners need to eat and stock theft is the easiest way. Farmers near the mines are the worst affected,” Burger said.
He said that a black farmer next to his farm recently lost half of his cattle overnight.
“That is half of income and assets gone. The MEC must help us,” said Burger.
He said that Ramokgopa should move with speed and purpose to address unsafe fresh produce markets in Springs, Johannesburg and Pretoria where hawkers, small-scale farmers and customers fell prey to criminals.
“These are some of the biggest markets in Africa but safety and security is the issue. The lights are not working and the roads to and from these markets are in dangerous conditions and make the markets inaccessible to some of the farmers,” said Burger.
Some of the Ramokgopa's plans include:
‘Agreements reached with parties to move SA forward’
Gauteng premier candidates behind poster faces
Rise Mzansi marches in Durban over water crisis
Rise Mzansi's plan to bridge Western Cape divides
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos