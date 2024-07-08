Spokesperson of the KwaZulu-Natal Brig Jay Naicker said taking the law into one's hands was a barbaric practice that people needed to stop.
“We appeal to communities not to resort to such barbaric forms of meting out justice to criminals. An eye for an eye will eventually lead to all of us becoming blind. Detectives are now investigating another murder and it is only a matter of time before the perpetrators are brought to book.”
However, the little boy's family is jubilant at the news of the suspect's death and believes that justice has been served.
Linathi's uncle, Sibongakonke, said they were grateful to the community for what they did. The family also believes that they will finally lay their little boy in peace knowing that the suspect has also received what they say he deserves.
“While he was still on the loose, we felt angry but what the community has done for us, we will somehow find healing as a family.
“He [the suspect] has received what he deserves. Though the death of a person is sad, the community fought for us.
“I did wish that he would rot in jail for brutally killing our son but what has happened to him is more than enough,” Sibongakonke said.
Ex-convict sought for murder of neighbour's child killed in mob justice attack
Image: 123RF/PAUL FLEET
An ex-convict believed to have been behind the murder of his neighbour's seven-year-old son has been killed in a mob justice attack.
The 43-year-old suspect, who was released from prison last year, was suspected to have murdered Linathi Sfundo Mkhize.
The child's body was found with stab wounds in the man's shack. At the time, the suspect had fled and police launched a manhunt.
On Sunday evening, the community found the man and instead of alerting police, they beat him to death. Only after being sure he was dead did they call the police.
Manhunt after body of stabbed child (7) found
