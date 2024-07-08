South Africa

Days of select, well-connected few benefitting from department are over - McKenzie

08 July 2024 - 12:55
Koena Mashale Journalist
Patriotic Alliance leader and minister of sports, arts and culture, Gayton Mckenzie. File photo.
Image: Freddy Mavunda

Minister of sports, arts and culture, Gayton McKenzie, has announced plans to publish a list of recipients who are getting financial support from his department.

This list, he said, would include the amounts disbursed and the reasons for funding.

In a tweet on Monday, McKenzie emphasised that the era of only a select, well-connected few benefiting from government support is over.

“I have instructed that a list be published of all artists, creatives, and sportspeople who have been receiving money from the department of sports, arts & culture, including amounts and reasons.

“The time when only a select connected few benefits is over,” he said.

McKenzie on Sunday said he would dedicate his salary to the registration of the Joshlin Smit Foundation for missing children.

He was speaking at Backyard Art Gallery in Kagiso, on the West Rand.

I have instructed lawyers to pay over my first salary to this gallery and the money should be shared by three tremendous artists.

“I sat with these artists and listened to their many problems while waiting until the money was in their different accounts. I saw gratitude mixed with tears,” he tweeted.

