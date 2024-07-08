Among its complaints, the DFSA said the tagline “taste of wealth” glamorised drinking. However, the respondent argued that other alcohol brands used similar taglines.
ARB orders Cassper Nyovest's alcohol brand ad to be withdrawn
Image: Instagram/ @billiato1
The Advertising Regulatory Board (ARB) has ordered the TV and social media ad of alcohol brand, Don Billiato, owned by rapper and entrepreneur Cassper Nyovest, to be withdrawn in its current format.
This was after the Drinks Federation of SA (DFSA) laid a complaint with the board, raising several breaches.
According to the ruling handed down last week, the TV ad aired on DStv channel 203 on April 11 2024 after 9pm and on April 14 after 4pm. It is also advertised on Instagram.
The ad shows a group of people dressed in white, boarding a private airplane.
Cassper Nyovest is the host character who welcomes everyone on board. He is heard saying: “Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to air Billiato. Enjoy a taste of wealth.” The ad captures people drinking the tequila, laughing and cheering.
The pilot is media personality Somizi Mhlongo, who is heard saying: “Ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to Air Billiato.”
The final scene shows a topless retired footballer, Pantsula Ngemvelo, known as Toss dancing on the airplane wing.
Among its complaints, the DFSA said the tagline “taste of wealth” glamorised drinking. However, the respondent argued that other alcohol brands used similar taglines.
It also complained about the “inappropriate attire and near nudity”, as well as the use of celebrities.
In its ruling, the ARB said "...the taglines of other advertisers are not the subject of the present complaint. It would appear that the complainant’s issue centres on the use of the word 'wealth'.
“The use of the word 'wealth' in the advertising does not, in the directorate’s opinion, suggest that drinking alcohol would result in business success, but rather that by drinking this brand of tequila you could be exposed to a level of wealth and glamour. This implies that by drinking this brand you will enjoy social success.”
ARB also said despite the allegation that Cassper Nyovest and his friends appear in the commercial without remuneration, “the fact remains that they are celebrities who are advertising a particular sort of lifestyle associated with the consumption of alcohol.
“The advertising portrays a lifestyle to which persons under a legal drinking age may indeed aspire, as people of this age are known to look up to and idolise celebrities”.
On the nudity complaint, ARB said its directorate does not believe that the clothing or attire in question is sexually lewd or in any way inappropriate.
