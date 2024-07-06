Welcome to this week’s fun-filled episode of the SowetanLIVE podcast! Join your lively hosts Koena Mashale, Herman Moloi and Nandi Ntini as they bring you the latest news and current affairs with a youthful twist.
In this episode, the trio dive into the new cabinet and its members — from fresh faces to seasoned veterans — as they discuss their intriguing roles, and the ones that leave them scratching their heads!
They also chat about the challenges of policing, and the heartwarming and or sometimes heartbreaking stories of social responsibility for the elderly. Yes, they’re talking about that viral video of a 19-year-old caught on camera in a heated moment with his grandmother.
PODCAST | Cabinet surprises and viral drama - top stories of the week
To wrap things up, they debate whether the dramatic house fire scenes from this week’s headlines felt like a plot twist straight out of Skeem Saam or just a case of bad luck.
Tune in for all this and more!
Meet the new cabinet
Skeem Saam's Innocent Sadiki sheds light on moments before her home went up in smoke
