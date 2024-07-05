The Special Task Force has rescued a Portuguese businessman from Nancefield hostel in Soweto where he was being held captive.
The man, who owns a butchery in Johannesburg, was kidnapped last week in Southgate. He has been reunited with his family, said police spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe.
"The man was kidnapped for ransom payment but no payment was made as a result of police acting swiftly," she said.
The takedown operation was executed on Thursday afternoon. Two suspects believed to be the drivers of the getaway vehicles were arrested.
At about 10.30pm on Thursday night, the team descended on the Nancefield hostel, where the businessman was found tied up and guarded.
One suspect was arrested at the hostel and further information led the team to a house in White City, Soweto, where two suspects were found. The victim's bank cards and wallet were found in their possession.
Earlier this week another Portuguese businessman was rescued from a house in Soweto. He had been kidnapped outside his business premises.
Other units involved in the operations included private security, detectives, public order police and the airwing.
National police commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola said: "Our dedicated teams remain relentless in their pursuit to ensure they rescue victims. From January to date, 13 businessmen and at least six students were rescued without ransom payment being made. This is as a result of the expertise and capabilities of our teams."
In six months, 54 kidnappers operating in Gauteng, North West, Mpumalanga and Free State have been arrested.
Masemola said n the past two years, more than 200 kidnappers have been arrested.
TimesLIVE
Another kidnapped Portuguese businessman rescued, 5 arrests at Nancefield hostel
Image: Ziphozonke Lushaba
TimesLIVE
