South Africa

Two Heidelberg CPF members shot in street by unknown biker

Police do not have a motive for the crime but are investigating

04 July 2024 - 19:44
Etienne du Preez, left, died and Flip Minnaar, right,is in hospital after the two CPF members were shot by an unknown motorcyclist in Heidelberg.
Etienne du Preez, left, died and Flip Minnaar, right,is in hospital after the two CPF members were shot by an unknown motorcyclist in Heidelberg.
Image: X/@Abramjee

Two community policing forum members who were admired for fighting crime in Heidelberg were shot by an unknown suspect riding a motorbike, killing one of the men.

About 2.20pm on Wednesday, Flip Minnaar and Etienne du Preez were shot in Ueckermann Street.

Police spokesperson Lt-Col Mavela Masondo confirmed the incident, saying the two men were immediately taken to hospital in a serious condition.

“It is reported that the suspect was driving a motorbike. The motive cannot be confirmed at this stage. Police are on the lookout for the suspect,” Masondo said.

Du Preez died in hospital while Minaar is recovering.

A former resident who wished to remain anonymous said Minnaar played a significant role in fighting crime in Heidelberg.

“He was a hands-on guy and worked with the police and all stakeholders. I wish him a speedy recovery. He is a really good guy for a small a conservative town like Heidelberg. He is a lover of art and a really good person,” he said.

Masondo said murder and attempted murder cases had been opened.

TimesLIVE

Killed Diepsloot local leader fought crime at the forefront

Diepsloot crime-fighter John Makola left his family at home on Monday night last week after he received a frantic call from a shop owner who heard ...
News
1 year ago

Trending

Latest Videos

Five memorable moments of Rulani Mokwena's tenure at Downs
Some residents see new cabinet as stepping stone to service delivery