Suspect injured in botched CIT robbery
Police find rifle, hijacked vehicles
Image: Screenshot
One of the suspects involved in the cash-in-transit in Tembisa was left with the bottom of his face almost blown off following yesterday’s the botched robbery. .
A video footage shows the man seated on the ground with the bottom of his face almost detached. The man was injured at the time the cash van was blown up.
He is in hospital under police guard.
Gauteng police spokesperson Lt-Col Mavela Masondo said there were two suspects at the scene.
“One suspect was arrested by the police after he sustained injuries during the attempted cash-in-transit in Tembisa. The other suspects fled the scene without taking any cash.
JUST IN | Cash-in-transit heist in Tembisa
“Other preliminary investigation conducted by the SAPS suggested that the cash-in-transit armoured vehicle was rammed by a Mercedes Benz and both vehicles caught fire. When the suspects fired shots during the action one security guard was reported to have been injured,” said Masondo.
Cash management group G4S Cash Solutions confirmed that the injured guard was one of their own and has since been treated and released from hospital.
“The health and safety of our employees and the public is of the utmost importance. This is especially critical given the nature of their work. The CIT industry plays a critical role in South Africa ensuring cash can move freely and safely across the economy and attacks of this nature are deeply concerning,” said Amit Devir, G4S Cash Solutions managing director.
Soon after the incident police officers went searching for other suspects.
“A Mercedes Benz was found abandoned on the street of Tembisa with a rifle inside and a second Mercedes Benz was found inside one of the yards in Tembisa and reported to have been hijacked in Bedfordview,” said Masondo.
