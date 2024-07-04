Schreiber grants concession to tackle backlog of visa applications

Home affairs minister, Leon Schreiber, has extended the temporary concession for foreign nationals who are awaiting the outcome of visa, waiver and appeal applications.
Schreiber, who was sworn in as the minister of home affairs on Wednesday, said he did this to safeguard skilled workers, tourists and others affected by visa processing delays.
According to the department, the processing of applications had been delayed and it is now working on reducing the backlog.
Schreiber said the previous concession expired on June 30, leaving applicants “vulnerable to adverse consequences, including erroneously being declared 'undesirable' through no fault of their own”.
“Without this concession, international tourists and workers who contribute to our economy would have been punished if their documentation expired while they awaited the outcome of home affairs processes,” he said.
Schreiber says this would not only be unfair and irrational but would also discourage investment, tourism and skills transfer.
“Under the concession I granted today [Thursday], this situation is averted and applicants, businesses and other stakeholders are protected while home affairs tackles the backlog of visa applications. Clearing this backlog is an urgent priority and I will keep the public updated as we proceed.”
Schreiber said the concession will run until December 31.
He vowed there would not be a repeat where the concession expires before an extension was announced.
“While we work on the backlog, I undertake that any further modification or extension of the concession will be communicated before the new expiry date of December 31 2024.”
The department also released a statement which assured that applicants who wish to abandon their waiver or visa applications and leave SA, will be allowed to exit at a port of entry before December 31 without being declared undesirable.
It further stated that holders who need to travel, but are awaiting the outcome of their waiver or visa application will be allowed to exit and re-enter at a port of entry up to December 31.
