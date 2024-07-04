Power restored in parts of Braamfontein after disruption caused by the Joburg Roads Agency

City Power says electricity has been restored in parts of Braamfontein, Johannesburg, after a disruption caused by the Joburg Roads Agency early Wednesday afternoon.
The power utility said a cable was damaged while the agency's employees were working beneath the M1 bridge, triggering a fire within the tunnels and resulting in about 120m of cable needing replacement.
City Power spokesperson, Isaac Mangena said: “Today [Thursday], work will commence to replace a 120-meter long cable with six joints. The estimated time of restoration will be provided in the subsequent update,” he said.
He said the fire in the tunnel had been extinguished on Wednesday night.
“Due to concerns about the structural integrity following a previous fire incident, we have requested a structural engineer's report before the team can begin work in the tunnel. All three phases were damaged by a fire caused by a short circuit resulting from drilling by a third party,” said Mangena.
The incident occurred on the same bridge where firefighters spent 18 hours battling a blaze that threatened to collapse the M1 highway double-decker bridge in May.
That fire was sparked by cable thieves who burnt the 88-volt cable running along the sides of the bridge.
