Police confirm the arrest of Kraaifontein teen who assaulted his grandmother in June
The Kraaifontein teen who was seen assaulting his grandmother has been arrested and expected to appear in court after public outcry
Image: 123RF/fotokita
A 19-year-old who was captured on camera assaulting his grandmother has been arrested, national police spokesperson Athlenda Mathe confirmed on Thursday.
Mathe said the suspect was traced to Wallacedene in Kraaifontein, Western Cape, on Wednesday evening.
“Kraaifontein police learnt of a video that went viral on social media platforms where a teenager is seen assaulting a senior citizen and registered a case docket for the incident last night.”
“The victim, who is from Wallacedene in Kraaifontein, was traced and is being treated in hospital for an ailment not related to the assault, but she declined to submit a statement,” said Mathe.
In the video, the elderly woman is seen falling to the floor and pleading to be killed rather than live a life of abuse while the man continues to assault her.
Mathe said further investigations revealed that the incident occurred in June at the victim's residence.
“SAPS were summoned to the scene, but it is said that the family took the matter into their own hands and refused police assistance.”
Mathe said the suspect is expected to appear in the Blue Downs magistrate’s court on a charge of assault.
“Crimes against women and children are on top of SAPS’ priority list, and we will not be turning a blind eye to any form of violence in this regard,” said Mathe.
Minister of social development, Sisisi Tolashe, expressed shock and dismay at the video.
“We need to join hands as families, communities, and society broadly, in ensuring older persons are protected, which should lead to a societal culture of improved reporting and culminate in successful prosecution and the safety of older persons,” said Tolashe.
