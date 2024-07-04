Panyaza finally announces his cabinet without DA

Announcing their decision to pull out of the provincial government, DA leader in the province Solly Msimanga said last night: “In the spirit of unity and in an effort to build a relationship with a foundation of trust, we entered into these critical negotiations.
“It is, however, impossible for the DA to be co-opted into government, as we are meant to be power-sharing partners. We will not be functionaries who rubber stamp decisions made by an executive, that evidently, is intent on keeping us on the edge of the fray.”
On Tuesday, DA federal council chair Helen Zille, during a media briefing said that the ANC had not been negotiating in good faith. She said the government of national unity quickly reached an agreement in KZN because the ANC honoured the terms of the statement of intent. Similarly, she said, the IFP was negotiating in good faith. However the process hit an impulse in Gauteng.
Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi finally announced his much-awaited cabinet last night, setting in place the final government of provincial unity (PGU) – without the DA.
Speaking in Sandton, following weeks of tumultuous negotiations with the blue party, Lesufi said his new administration is assigned to steer the ship towards a better Gauteng.
The MECs are:
He said his new government's mandate is simply that crime, corruption and lawlessness must be crushed mercilessly. He also said his government will give support to municipalities and will priorities the revitalisation of townships and hostels.
"We are ready to make this institution better again. These men and women are assigned to steer the ship towards better Gauteng," said Lusufi.
The announcement of the Gauteng executive was postponed twice in the last two weeks as the parties wrangled over the allocation of executive positions to run SA’s economic hub. This week the back and forth spilled onto the public domain with the ANC calling the DA spoilt brats who wanted their way and the latter accusing the former of not negotiating in good faith.
At issue was the characterisation of proportionality in the allocation of cabinet seats – which the DA insisted meant that with 27% of the vote, it deserved more than the three MEC positions the ANC was prepared to allocate it.
“Up to now the ANC is prepared to offer the DA a maximum of three seats without telling us how many they want to give to other parties and how many they intend to keep to themselves and obviously unsatisfactory,” she said at the time.
Meanwhile, ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula yesterday said to demonstrate its commitment to working with the DA, the ANC wrote a letter that morning inviting the party back to the negotiating table to resolve the impasse.
Mbalula found out from journalists during the press conference that the DA had announced its decision to pull out of the governing pact.
The battle over Gauteng is both about the outcome of the vote as it is about political influence in the country.
