Mpumalanga police have apprehended an 18-year-old teenager after the discovery of two shallow graves containing two children who had been reported missing for a month and day respectively.
Police arrived at the scene to find that the community had already assaulted the teenager before taking him to hospital where he is under police guard. He had not been charged.
Mpumalanga police spokesperson Donald Mdhluli said that police were called to the scene in Pienaar where some residents had gathered after they had apprehended a man who had told them he was somehow involved in the disappearance of the two children. One of the children, six-year-old Junior Mabandla was reported missing a month ago while the three-year-old girl on Wednesday.
“Upon arrival of the police, the situation was tense with a large number of people, which made it a bit hard for the men and women in blue to manoeuvre.
“Eventually, members finally reached a place where it is believed that the little boy could have been buried.
“Thereafter members also arrived at the cemetery then found the said man with some injuries.
It was during this time when the man was taken to a medical facility for treatment while police were shown a grave where the remains of Junior were kept,” said Mdhluli.
He said the suspect has not been formally charged and is now receiving medical treatment under police guard after being reportedly assaulted by residents.
According to Mdhluli, Junior's family indicated that the clothes that were recovered together with the remains were that of their child.
Mdhluli said the police were also expected to exhume the remains of the three-year-old girl today.
Mpumalanga teen apprehended after missing child found in shallow grave
Image: supplied
Mpumalanga police have apprehended an 18-year-old teenager after the discovery of two shallow graves containing two children who had been reported missing for a month and day respectively.
Police arrived at the scene to find that the community had already assaulted the teenager before taking him to hospital where he is under police guard. He had not been charged.
Mpumalanga police spokesperson Donald Mdhluli said that police were called to the scene in Pienaar where some residents had gathered after they had apprehended a man who had told them he was somehow involved in the disappearance of the two children. One of the children, six-year-old Junior Mabandla was reported missing a month ago while the three-year-old girl on Wednesday.
“Upon arrival of the police, the situation was tense with a large number of people, which made it a bit hard for the men and women in blue to manoeuvre.
“Eventually, members finally reached a place where it is believed that the little boy could have been buried.
“Thereafter members also arrived at the cemetery then found the said man with some injuries.
It was during this time when the man was taken to a medical facility for treatment while police were shown a grave where the remains of Junior were kept,” said Mdhluli.
He said the suspect has not been formally charged and is now receiving medical treatment under police guard after being reportedly assaulted by residents.
According to Mdhluli, Junior's family indicated that the clothes that were recovered together with the remains were that of their child.
Mdhluli said the police were also expected to exhume the remains of the three-year-old girl today.
Some thugs decided to kill, bury her like an animal – granny
Residents’ ire forces murder accused to abandon bail
How cops nailed mom who murdered two lovers, teen son
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos