“A tracing and tracking team was activated and with assistance from a private vehicle tracking company, police were led to a homestead in Libode. From the homestead, police rescued five victims and [arrested] four suspects. One unlicensed [firearm] was found on one of the suspects,” said Nkohli.
“Further police investigation led to the additional arrest of four suspects and the recovery of a stolen Toyota bakkie and a Renault Clio in Mthatha.
“The sixth victim was later found unscathed at the police station in Madeira. Information in police records indicates he was released after cash was withdrawn from the ATM.”
The eight suspects, aged between 25 and 44, briefly appeared in the Lusikisiki magistrate's court on Wednesday on charges of kidnapping and their case was postponed to Thursday.
Acting provincial commissioner Maj-Gen Zithulele Dladla said: “Police are pleased with a successful rescue operation and the subsequent arrests. The investigators are working and are closing in on the other suspects.”
Kidnapped family rescued, Eastern Cape police nab eight suspects
Image: 123RF/rawpixel
Six family members have been rescued after a two-day kidnapping ordeal in Lusikisiki.
Eastern Cape police arrested eight suspects, recovered two stolen vehicles and seized an unlicensed firearm.
Police spokesperson W/O Majola Nkohli said a group of at least 10 armed suspects stormed into a homestead at France locality in Lusikisiki.
The family members were held at gunpoint. Their cellphones and the family vehicle, a Toyota bakkie, were stolen.
The six were taken to a homestead at Magcakani locality in Libode, where they were held captive. The next day, one of the victims was forced to travel with some of the suspects to withdraw cash in Mthatha.
Police were alerted to the family's disappearance on Monday.
