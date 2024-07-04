Mjonondwane said the director of public prosecution's office concluded that there were no reasonable prospects of a successful prosecution. "As a result, the sensible thing to do was to withdraw the charges of rape, attempted murder and assault against Maarohanye."
Jub Jub says he feels vindicated after withdrawal of rape charges
'The outpouring of support has been truly touching, and I am grateful for it.'
Image: ANTONIO MUCHAVE
Rapper and TV presenter Molemo “Jub Jub” Maarohanye says the withdrawal of charges against him brought a sense of relief and vindication.
National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said the decision to withdraw the charges followed "careful consideration of the police case docket, the prosecutor's report and recommendations, coupled with information that was made available to the NPA through representations submitted by the defence to the office of the director of public prosecutions".
In a statement on Thursday, Maarohanye said: "I would like to express my deep gratitude to my legal team for their unwavering commitment to justice and truth.
This verdict brings a sense of relief and vindication, not only to me but also to all those who supported me. The outpouring of support has been truly touching, and I am grateful for it."
Maarohanye and his legal team said they had maintained his innocence throughout the case and the state's decision had solidified their position.
BREAKING | State withdraws rape, attempted murder and assault charges against 'Jub Jub'
Mjonondwane said the director of public prosecution's office concluded that there were no reasonable prospects of a successful prosecution. "As a result, the sensible thing to do was to withdraw the charges of rape, attempted murder and assault against Maarohanye."
Sowetan previously reported that TV personality and businesswoman Amanda du Pont accused her ex-boyfriend Maarohanye of having previously admitted to raping her. This was contained in a statement that Du Pont had submitted to the police in support of a rape case she laid against the rapper at the Brixton police station in Joburg in 2022.
Du Pont alleged that the offences occurred between 2006 and 2009. She had first made the rape allegations against Maarohanye in a video clip she posted on her Instagram account. This was after Maarohanye had boasted during an interview with podcaster Mac G about “smashing” her.
Mjonondwane said the NPA viewed all allegations of sexual violence in "a serious light and does not hesitate to adopt an aggressive stance towards them but only where there is relevant and admissible evidence that can sustain the charges".
She added: "Unfortunately in this case, upon further assessment of available evidence, there were no prospects of a successful prosecution hence the withdrawal of charges."
