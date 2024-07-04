South Africa

Days of renting accommodation or office space for cabinet are over – Macpherson

04 July 2024 - 16:48
Jeanette Chabalala Senior Reporter
Dean Macpherson
Dean Macpherson
Image: Darren Stewart

Minister of public works and infrastructure Dean Macpherson says his department will not procure new houses or offices for the executives and MPs. 

In a statement released on Thursday, Macpherson said allocations would be made from the existing state properties and that requests for new procurement would not be entertained.

In addition, Macpherson said, there would be no spending on existing properties and officials would have to make do with existing furniture. 

“Similarly, no new office rentals will be entertained,” he said.

“As the department responsible for the accommodation of the executive and MPs, we will house all members from the available properties of the state.

“We will not rent or lease any accommodation or office space. Those days are over,” he said.

Macpherson said the department had confirmed there was enough available stock to meet the needs of both the executive and MPs.

“The tight fiscal position of the state is a paramount consideration for this decision. Our economy cannot accommodate requests for the procurement of new accommodation. Moreover, we have listened to the message of the citizens about being prudent with the public purse and cut down on perks and invest more in creating jobs and growing the economy.

“My number one priority is to invest in infrastructure and turn SA into a huge construction site under the theme #LetsBuildSA.”

Meet the new cabinet

President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced Paul Mashatile as his deputy. After weeks of intense negotiations with members of the Government of ...
News
3 days ago

DA in eThekwini takes city to court over sewage crisis

The eThekwini municipality faces another court challenge over the ongoing sewage crisis which has seriously affected businesses, tourism and the ...
News
1 year ago

DA KZN MPL Rishigen Viranna resigns to further his studies

DA KZN health spokesperson and MPL Dr Rishigen Viranna is moving to Sweden to further his studies on a two-year scholarship.
News
2 years ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

Five memorable moments of Rulani Mokwena's tenure at Downs
Some residents see new cabinet as stepping stone to service delivery