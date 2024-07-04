Minister of public works and infrastructure Dean Macpherson says his department will not procure new houses or offices for the executives and MPs.
In a statement released on Thursday, Macpherson said allocations would be made from the existing state properties and that requests for new procurement would not be entertained.
In addition, Macpherson said, there would be no spending on existing properties and officials would have to make do with existing furniture.
“Similarly, no new office rentals will be entertained,” he said.
“As the department responsible for the accommodation of the executive and MPs, we will house all members from the available properties of the state.
“We will not rent or lease any accommodation or office space. Those days are over,” he said.
Macpherson said the department had confirmed there was enough available stock to meet the needs of both the executive and MPs.
“The tight fiscal position of the state is a paramount consideration for this decision. Our economy cannot accommodate requests for the procurement of new accommodation. Moreover, we have listened to the message of the citizens about being prudent with the public purse and cut down on perks and invest more in creating jobs and growing the economy.
“My number one priority is to invest in infrastructure and turn SA into a huge construction site under the theme #LetsBuildSA.”
Days of renting accommodation or office space for cabinet are over – Macpherson
Image: Darren Stewart
