Who's who in Lesufi's provincial cabinet?
Here's a list of the new Gauteng executive
Premier Panyaza Lesufi has announced the new Gauteng executive.
Here is a list of the members appointed in the provincial cabinet:
- Health: Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko
- Roads and transport: Kedibone Diale Tlabela
- Education, sports arts, culture and recreation: Matome Chiloane
- Cooperative governance and traditional affairs and infrastructure: Jacob Mamabolo
- Human settlements: Tasneem Motara
- Department of treasury and economic development: Lebogang Maile
- Social development: Faith Mazibuko
- Environment: Sheila Marry Peters
- e-Government: Bonginkosi Bonginkosi Dhlamini
- Agriculture and rural development: Vuyiswa Ramokgopa