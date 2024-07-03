South Africa

Who's who in Lesufi's provincial cabinet?

Here's a list of the new Gauteng executive

By SowetanLIVE - 03 July 2024 - 20:43
Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi announced his cabinet on Wednesday evening.
Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi announced his cabinet on Wednesday evening.
Image: VELI NHLAPO

Premier Panyaza Lesufi has announced the new Gauteng executive. 

Here is a list of the members appointed in the provincial cabinet: 

  • Health: Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko
  • Roads and transport: Kedibone Diale Tlabela
  • Education, sports arts, culture and recreation: Matome Chiloane
  • Cooperative governance and traditional affairs and infrastructure: Jacob Mamabolo
  • Human settlements: Tasneem Motara
  • Department of treasury and economic development: Lebogang Maile 
  • Social development: Faith Mazibuko
  • Environment: Sheila Marry Peters
  • e-Government: Bonginkosi Bonginkosi Dhlamini
  • Agriculture and rural development: Vuyiswa Ramokgopa 

Gauteng premier Lesufi set to announce cabinet on Wednesday evening

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi will go ahead and announce members of his cabinet of the Government of Provincial Unity on Wednesday evening - with or ...
News
7 hours ago

BREAKING | Employee from Lesufi's office applies for protection order against Faith Mazibuko

An employee in Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi's office has applied for a protection order against MEC Faith Mazibuko after an altercation in March.
News
1 day ago

DA to boycott Lesufi's new cabinet

Minutes before announcement, DA says ANC failed to consult
News
2 days ago

SOWETAN SAYS | Unfair to fire workers at drop of hat

Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi has assured thousands of expanded public works programme workers that they will remain employed despite a letter ...
Opinion
2 days ago

Trending

Latest Videos

Some residents see new cabinet as stepping stone to service delivery
Sonos still smitten with each other. . . 36 years on