WATCH | Usindiso fire commissioners visit unsafe CBD buildings

Members of the commission of inquiry into the Usindiso fire that claimed 76 people conducted a formal inspection on some of the buildings declared unsafe in the Joburg CBD.
The commissioners undertook the task to see the living conditions of the people staying in those buildings and what could be done to better their situation.
The first building to be inspected on Wednesday was Industry House, at 5 Davies Street, Doornfontein.
The five-storey building is home to hundreds of people living in little cubicles that act as apartments, divided by cardboard and curtains.
Residents said safety was not a problem as they looked out for each other. If anything, they said, violence was usually outside of the building.
Zimbabwe national, Kiki Kwimdim has been living at Industry House for two years with her boyfriend and said their stay has been uneventful.
Zimbabwe national, Kiki Kwimdim has been living at Industry House for two years with her boyfriend and said their stay has been uneventful.
“When I came here, he (boyfriend) fetched me from Park Station, and I started living here with him. We don’t pay any sort of rent, and everyone just mind their own business. There’s no electricity and we get water with buckets at the tap right in front of the building,” said Kwimdim.
The 30-year-old woman does piece jobs such as domestic work and working in the vegetable markets around the area.
She said conditions in the building weren’t the best but where they were was better than others.
“We keep the place clean; we don’t let it get bad as the other buildings I’ve been in.
“There’s not a big concern about the building catching fire because ventilation coming in through the top of the rooms keeps the fire down. We didn’t completely close it off so that air can come in,” said Kwimdim.
The little community is supported by an indoor tuck shop and the small fruit and vegetables markets in the area.
