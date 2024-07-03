South Africa

Premier Lesufi set to announce Gauteng Provincial Unity cabinet on Wednesday evening

Official opposition miss deadline to form part of GPU cabinet announcement

03 July 2024 - 16:23
Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi says he is ready to announce his executive.
Image: GALLO IMAGES/PAPI MORAKE

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi will go ahead and announce members of his cabinet of the Government of Provincial Unity on Wednesday evening — with or without the DA. 

ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula made the announcement during a press briefing in Johannesburg on Wednesday afternoon.

Mbalula revealed that the ANC is at loggerheads with the DA over its proposed 5-4-1 formation proposal which would see ANC getting five MECs, DA getting four and another party getting one. 

The party is yet to announce the time of the announcement of the cabinet.

Mbalula said DA was given a 2pm deadline on Wednesday to join the GPU. At the time of the briefing, which is still under way, it was not clear whether the DA would be in or out of the GPU. 

Mbalula alleged that the DA is in open violation of an initial agreement with the ANC which would have seen the DA getting a deputy speaker in the legislature, three MECs and six chairs of portfolio committees.

Mbalula said: “We are unable to adhere to DA’s proposal. The DA is not negotiating in good faith. They are not the only party in the legislature,” Mbalula heated.

“We will announce a cabinet that will represent the people of Gauteng, that will execute that mission. The reality is that the DA wants us out of government,” Lesufi said.

