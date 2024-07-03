Premier Lesufi set to announce Gauteng Provincial Unity cabinet on Wednesday evening

Mbalula said DA was given a 2pm deadline on Wednesday to join the GPU. At the time of the briefing, which is still under way, it was not clear whether the DA would be in or out of the GPU.
Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi will go ahead and announce members of his cabinet of the Government of Provincial Unity on Wednesday evening — with or without the DA.
ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula made the announcement during a press briefing in Johannesburg on Wednesday afternoon.
Mbalula revealed that the ANC is at loggerheads with the DA over its proposed 5-4-1 formation proposal which would see ANC getting five MECs, DA getting four and another party getting one.
The party is yet to announce the time of the announcement of the cabinet.
