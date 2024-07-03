JUST IN | Cash-in-transit heist in Tembisa
Cash-in-transit robbers blew up a cash van in Tembisa on Wednesday morning.
While details of what happened are still sketchy, a source told SowetanLIVE that two Mercedes Benz vehicles were involved and that one of the bombers was badly injured in the face when the cash van went up in flames.
Spokesperson for the Gauteng police, Brig Brenda Muridili confirmed that the incident happened just before 8am.
This is a developing story.