I'll plead not guilty – murder accused nurse

The nurse accused of orchestrating the murder of her domestic worker to cash out a R6m insurance claim says she intends pleading not guilty to all charges against her.
Sithembile Happiness Xulu, 48, who works at the Alberton Clinic in Ekurhuleni, took the stand on Wednesday in her bail hearing.
She appeared alongside her co-accused gardener Simon Mogale, 37.
She faces fraud, murder, defeating ends of justice raps
Image: Antonio Muchave
The pair is facing three counts of fraud, murder and defeating the ends of justice. They are charged with the murder of 21-year-old Busiswa Nxumalo in 2022.
"I intend pleading not guilty (to all charges) ," she told the Lenasia magistrate's court.
"I do not agree to these charges. I did not commit any offence," she said.
The case continues.
