South Africa

I'll plead not guilty – murder accused nurse

She faces fraud, murder, defeating ends of justice raps

03 July 2024 - 15:40
Jeanette Chabalala Senior Reporter
Gauteng nurse Sithembile Xulu appearing with gardener, Simon Mogale at Lenasia magistrate's court for allegedly killing a domestic worker.
Gauteng nurse Sithembile Xulu appearing with gardener, Simon Mogale at Lenasia magistrate's court for allegedly killing a domestic worker.
Image: Antonio Muchave

The nurse accused of orchestrating the murder of her domestic worker to cash out a R6m insurance claim says she intends pleading not guilty to all charges against her.

Sithembile Happiness Xulu, 48, who works at the Alberton Clinic in Ekurhuleni, took the stand on Wednesday in her bail hearing.

She appeared alongside her co-accused gardener Simon Mogale, 37.

The pair is facing three counts of fraud, murder and defeating the ends of justice. They are charged with the murder of 21-year-old Busiswa Nxumalo in 2022.

"I intend pleading not guilty (to all charges) ," she told the Lenasia magistrate's court.

"I do not agree to these charges. I did not commit any offence," she said.

The case continues.

Duo accused of killing domestic worker for R6m insurance in court for bail

A Gauteng nurse and her gardener arrested in connection with the murder of the nurse's domestic worker and a R6m insurance claim are expected to ...
News
6 hours ago

'Nurse told us a mob killed Busisiwe'

We later found out she is insurance scam victim – uncle
News
1 week ago

Greed drives people to kill friends, relatives - top sleuth

A Gauteng top police officer who is behind investigations into life insurance murders has revealed that greed and gambling addiction are some of the ...
News
2 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

Some residents see new cabinet as stepping stone to service delivery
Sonos still smitten with each other. . . 36 years on