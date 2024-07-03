A Gauteng nurse and her gardener arrested in connection with the murder of her domestic worker and a R6m insurance claim are expected to appear in the Lenasia magistrate's court on Wednesday morning for bail hearing.
Sithembile Happiness Xulu, 48, and her gardener Simon Mogale, 37, are accused of orchestrating the murder of 21-year-old Busisiwe Nxumalo in January 2022.
Xulu, a nurse at a clinic in Alberton, was arrested in June at her home in Vosloorus and Mogale was arrested in Limpopo.
According to Sowetan's sister publication TimesLIVE, Nxumalo was found dead at a dumpsite not far from Xulu's previous home in Lenasia South. Her throat had been slit.
Life policies with three different insurance companies were taken out in her name but were frozen on fraud suspicion.
Last week, Nxumalo's uncle Njabulo told reporters outside court that the nurse had told the family that his niece was killed by an angry community who accused her of being troublesome.
Njabulo alleged that one of the insurance companies in Durban informed him that Xulu allegedly received about R700,000 in funeral policies from different banks.
Duo accused of killing domestic worker for R6m insurance in court for bail
Nurse, gardener set to apply for bail
