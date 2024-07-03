South Africa

Data analytics is a new weapon in the anti-corruption fight

By TimesLIVE - 03 July 2024 - 10:50
The Special Investigating Unit has entered into memorandums of understanding for the use of data analytics. File photo.
Image: 123RF/ALPHASPIRIT

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) has entered into memorandums of understanding to join forces to prevent corruption through data analytics.

The partnership is with the Gordon Institute of Business Science, the Anti-Corruption Coalition and the Transparency, Integrity and Accountability Programme of the Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit.

Speaking during the signing ceremony at the SIU offices in Meyerspark this week, SIU head advocate Andy Mothibi said this is the first collaboration of its kind in the space of digital and AI-based anti-corruption interventions in South Africa.

“Through these partnerships, the SIU will embark on statistical research efforts, proactive strengths and risk exposures, sector-based data analysis, awareness and advisory initiatives, capacity building, and integrating data analytics and predictive analysis into the institutions’ risk management systems.”

TimesLIVE

