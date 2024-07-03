South Africa

Biden state visit to South Africa mooted during Ramaphosa call

By TimesLIVE - 03 July 2024 - 08:34
President Cyril Ramaphosa shakes hands with US President Joe Biden as Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches during the G20 Summit, in New Delhi, India, on September 9 2023.
President Cyril Ramaphosa shakes hands with US President Joe Biden as Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches during the G20 Summit, in New Delhi, India, on September 9 2023.
Image: Evan Vucci/Pool via REUTERS/ File photo

President Cyril Ramaphosa and US President Joe Biden have discussed the possibility of a visit to South Africa.

During a phone call on Tuesday evening, Biden congratulated Ramaphosa on his recent re-election and the successful formation of the government of national unity.

Ramaphosa's spokesperson Vincent Magwenya said Biden pledged the US will work closely with the seventh administration in South Africa on key areas such as economic growth, job creation, social development and climate change as well as South Africa’s presidency of the G20 in 2025.

Magwenya said: "President Biden confirmed he will visit South Africa and participate in the G20 meetings.

"President Ramaphosa expressed his appreciation for this commitment and extended an invitation to President Biden to undertake a state visit to South Africa.

"Dates will be confirmed by the respective diplomatic teams."

TimesLIVE

Biden acknowledges age, bad debate performance but vows to beat Trump

President Joe Biden said on Friday he intended to defeat Republican rival Donald Trump in the November presidential election, giving no sign he would ...
News
3 days ago

READER LETTER | Voters will decide if Biden has another term in him

US president Joe Biden stands for freedom, democracy, decency, tolerance, truth and order. He has built a strong principled team about him. The ...
Opinion
1 day ago

Joe Biden's disastrous debate blamed on bad preparation, exhaustion

President Joe Biden's train-wreck debate with Republican opponent Donald Trump followed a series of decisions by his most senior advisers that ...
News
2 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

Some residents see new cabinet as stepping stone to service delivery
Sonos still smitten with each other. . . 36 years on