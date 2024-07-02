South Africa

Zwane resigns as MKP secretary-general

By Jeanette Chabalala - 02 July 2024 - 10:35
Jeanette Chabalala Senior Reporter
Arthur Zwane has resigned as th Umkhonto weSizwe Party's deputy secretary-general.
Image: Freddy Mavunda

A month after being appointed as MK Party secretary-general, Arthur Zwane has resigned with immediate effect, saying the workload was beyond his limits. 

In a letter written to party leader, former president Jacob Zuma, Zwane said: “In the last two weeks, I have realised that the volume of work in my office is huge and beyond my limits, especially because I have other competing business interests that I am pursuing.

“I am humbled by the confidence you have in me, starting from being DSG [deputy secretary-general] and later SG. I will be available to handover to the newly appointed SG at any determined time,” he said.

He said he would be available to assist the party, but not on a full-time basis.

The party has now appointed Dr Sifiso Maseko as its new secretary-general.

