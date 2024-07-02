A month after being appointed as MK Party secretary-general, Arthur Zwane has resigned with immediate effect, saying the workload was beyond his limits.
In a letter written to party leader, former president Jacob Zuma, Zwane said: “In the last two weeks, I have realised that the volume of work in my office is huge and beyond my limits, especially because I have other competing business interests that I am pursuing.
“I am humbled by the confidence you have in me, starting from being DSG [deputy secretary-general] and later SG. I will be available to handover to the newly appointed SG at any determined time,” he said.
He said he would be available to assist the party, but not on a full-time basis.
The party has now appointed Dr Sifiso Maseko as its new secretary-general.
Zwane resigns as MKP secretary-general
Image: Freddy Mavunda
