Zille warned that ANC should not make terms as if they won the elections and they should honour clause 16 of statement of intent which deals with proportion.
“We as the DA are prepared to enter the government of provincial unity on the power sharing partnership as reflected by the will of the voters of Gauteng, the ANC is acting as if they still have the majority which they don’t have,” she said.
Zille said that they want to be treated with respect and the ANC should negotiate with respect and negotiate in good faith.
Zille said that their door remains opened for the ANC. “I will clear my diary and meet with people who will be negotiating in good faith,” she said.
On Monday night Premier Panyaza Lesufi had to postpone the announcement of his cabinet after the DA said it would boycott it.
Zille warns Gauteng ANC not to make terms as if they won elections
‘They are negotiating in good faith’
Image: Freddy Mavunda
DA and ANC fail to reach an agreement to co-govern Gauteng province.
On Tuesday, DA federal leader Helen Zille, during a media briefing said that the ANC has not been negotiating in good faith.
“We very quickly reached an agreement in KZN because they honoured the terms of the statement of intent and they [IFP] were negotiating in good faith, we hit a bit of impulse in Gauteng and it is rooted in the good faith of statement of intent in Gauteng,” said Zille.
“Up to now the ANC is prepared to offer the DA a maximum of three seats without telling us how many they want to give to other parties and how many they intend to keep to themselves and obviously unsatisfactory,” she said.
Take it or leave it, Ramaphosa tells the DA
