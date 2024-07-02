Some thugs decided to kill, bury her like an animal – granny

Three men have since been arrested for her murder.
Acting provincial commissioner of the police in Mpumalanga Maj-Gen Zeph Mkhwanazi said: “From the inception when the victim was reported missing and after her car was found abandoned, our investigators have been on the ground working with the community.
“On Friday, we managed to track two suspects whom we have arrested [and they led us] to the grave which we are here to exhume. One more suspect handed himself to the police today (Monday). We cannot say much about the suspects now, however, what we know is that one of them was in contact with the victim and he came to her house prior to her disappearance,” said Mkhwanazi.
Police said some of the stolen items were found in possession of one of the suspects.
Image: Supplied/SAPS
“Some thugs decided to kill and bury her like an animal.”
These are the words of slain Bonisiwe Mabuza’s grandmother after her grandchild’s body was found buried in a shallow grave at Luphisa cemetery outside Mbombela in Mpumalanga on Monday.
According to police, Mabuza went missing on June 25.
“On the day she was reported missing, her VW Polo was found in a secluded place in Pienaar [outside Mbombela] and all wheels from her vehicle were removed as well as the side mirror and the backseat.
“Some items inside her house were also missing and these include a TV set and a fridge,” said provincial police spokesperson Col Donald Mdhluli.
Mabuza’s grandmother Selina Ngwamba said the family was shattered.
“It was not going to be easy to see her in the shallow grave. We thank the community and police. It’s painful because this child [Bonisiwe] and her siblings were left as orphans.
“We had hoped [for a lot to come from her] and she leaves behind two children. She was a good child who was down to earth and loved her family,” said Ngwamba.
Community safety, security and liaison MEC Jackie Macie said the family had positively identified the body.
