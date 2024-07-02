South Africa

‘It was agreed she would pay R44m in tax’

Sars loses appeal against R142m ‘gift’ to swimwear model

By Tauriq Moosa - 02 July 2024 - 07:09
After the high court ruled against the SA Revenue Service (Sars) in a decades-long battle against a swimwear model who received a R142m “gift” from an overseas companion, Sars lost its appeal bid.

Sars’ fight with Candice-Jean Poulter will, however, return to the tax court, after the full bench of the high court ruled in a landmark decision in April that SA taxpayers could be represented by accountants, not just lawyers, in tax court.

The April judgment’s findings on tax courts now remain precedent throughout SA.

This affects every taxpayer in SA, since the law says any challenge to the receiver’s findings must first go to tax court before the ordinary “courts of law”, such as a high court.

BusinessLIVE

BusinessLIVE

