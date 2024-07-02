A Portuguese businessman, who was kidnapped last week in Gauteng, has become the latest victim to be rescued by police.
According to the police, at least 12 businessmen and six students have been kidnapped for ransom and rescued by police in the last six months.
In the latest incident, the 49-year-old businessman was kidnapped from his business premises in Florida, West Rand, on Monday last week.
"The SAPS anti-kidnapping task team including other law enforcement agencies and private security have been working around the clock to find the businessman, safe and unharmed. On Monday evening, July 1, the team traced the victim to a home in Snake Park, Soweto, where he had been in captivity," said police spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe.
On the same evening, the police also arrested one of his captors in Turffontein, Johannesburg.
The 39-year-old suspect is believed to belong to a syndicate that is responsible for at least four other kidnappings where businessmen were the target in the Johannesburg district.
The police are currently tracing other suspects who were working together with the arrested man.
Mathe said in cases where businessmen and students had been rescued, no ransom payment was made.
From January 2024 to date, 49 kidnappers who had demanded ransom payment from families of victims have been arrested in Gauteng, North West and the Free State, said Mathe.
She added that 21 vehicles used in the commission of these crimes have been confiscated and eight firearms have also been seized.
"The SAPS is confident that working together with all stakeholders and community tip-offs, it will continue to takedown more syndicates believed to be behind a spate of kidnappings for ransom across the country," said Mathe.
Police rescue kidnapped Portuguese businessman
Image: Supplied
