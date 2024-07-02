South Africa

Petrol price to drop for second straight month, by more than R1 a litre

Diesel will also be cheaper from midnight on Tuesday

By TIMESLIVE - 02 July 2024 - 19:52
Fuel prices drop for the second consecutive month.
Fuel prices drop for the second consecutive month.
Image: Supplied

Motorists will wake up to good news on Wednesday morning as the price of fuel drops.

Fuel prices have fallen in two consecutive months and the Automobile Association (AA) said this will bring much-needed relief to embattled consumers.

The department of minerals and energy announced that the retail price of 93 ULP petrol will drop by R1.05/l at midnight on Tuesday while 95 ULP goes down 99c/l. The wholesale price of diesel will decrease by between 24c (0.005% sulphur) and 30c (0.05% sulphur). Illuminating paraffin will decrease by 18c/l.

The department attributed the decreases to lower international petroleum prices and the rand appreciating slightly against the US dollar during the period under review.

From midnight Tuesday the following fuel prices apply:

INLAND

93 ULP: R22.86

95 ULP: R23.36

Diesel (0.005%): R20.91

Diesel (0.05%): R20.66

COAST

93 ULP: R22.07

95 ULP: R22.47

Diesel (0.005%): R20.15

Diesel (0.05%): R19.87

Good fuel price news expected for July — AA

Unaudited data from the Central Energy Fund (CEF) points to major fuel price decreases in July, particularly for petrol.
News
5 days ago

How to save fuel the right way

Reducing tyre pressure and driving your car in neutral on a downhill are the wrong ways of reducing your car's fuel consumption.
Business
1 month ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi postpones announcement of new Executive council
Sonos still smitten with each other. . . 36 years on