Man gets life for hitting girlfriend on the head with hammer then raping her

A Limpopo man has been sentenced to life imprisonment and another 25 years for hitting his former girlfriend on the head with a hammer and then raping her.

Aifheli Tshinavha, 41, was convicted and sentenced by the Louis Trichardt regional court for the “heartless” crime he committed in May last year. Tshinavha, from Ha-Magau village, had seen his former girlfriend walking back home after attending a stokvel when he dragged her to his house while threatening to kill her.

Once they arrived at his house, Tshinavha hit her on the head with a hammer and then raped her, said National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Mashudu Malabi-Dzhangi on Tuesday.