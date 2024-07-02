Residents in parts of Tshwane should expect disruptions in their water supply as the Rand Water maintenance project enters its second week.
City spokesperson Lindela Mashigo said areas, including Soshanguve, Olivenhoutbosch, Erasmia, Laudium, Mabopane and Mamelodi would have little to no water as the project would affect pumping into reservoirs.
“The City of Tshwane will provide water to the affected areas through tankers. During this period, the city pleads with the residents to adhere to the water conservation measures... Do not water or irrigate gardens with hosepipes or sprinkler systems between 6am and 6pm. Residents need to regularly check toilets and taps for leaks,” said Mashigo.
The City’s reservoirs that are supplied by Rand Water’s Palmiet System will be affected on July 15 as they will be pumping at 68% for two days and on July 29, which is the advised end day of the maintenance, pumping will be ramped up to 76%.
Rand Water CEO Sipho Mosai on Monday said: "We chose this period because [there is] low demand for [water] during winter. We are preparing for summer [when the demand is high to ensure that] we can meet all those demands,” said Mosia.
Maintenance project to disrupt water supply in Tshwane
Residents need to regularly check toilets and taps for leaks
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Residents in parts of Tshwane should expect disruptions in their water supply as the Rand Water maintenance project enters its second week.
City spokesperson Lindela Mashigo said areas, including Soshanguve, Olivenhoutbosch, Erasmia, Laudium, Mabopane and Mamelodi would have little to no water as the project would affect pumping into reservoirs.
“The City of Tshwane will provide water to the affected areas through tankers. During this period, the city pleads with the residents to adhere to the water conservation measures... Do not water or irrigate gardens with hosepipes or sprinkler systems between 6am and 6pm. Residents need to regularly check toilets and taps for leaks,” said Mashigo.
The City’s reservoirs that are supplied by Rand Water’s Palmiet System will be affected on July 15 as they will be pumping at 68% for two days and on July 29, which is the advised end day of the maintenance, pumping will be ramped up to 76%.
Rand Water CEO Sipho Mosai on Monday said: "We chose this period because [there is] low demand for [water] during winter. We are preparing for summer [when the demand is high to ensure that] we can meet all those demands,” said Mosia.
Rand Water maintenance sees residents suffer as water runs out
Joburg residents affected by water shortages find water tankers dry
Business, residents panicking about water cuts
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos