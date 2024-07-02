“The MEC [Faith Mazibuko] denies attacking her [victim] and that is why we have got witnesses that are going to support the version of the MEC [in court].
These are the words of Mazibuko's lawyer Maurizio Mariano when asked about an application for a protection order against her client by an employee in Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi's office after an altercation in March.
The application for the protection order in the family court in Johannesburg was made on May 17.
The protection order application reads in part: “On 17/05/2024, [name of employee] applied for a protection order against the respondent [Mazibuko]...
“The respondent is called upon to show cause on 04/06/2024 at 08.30am at the above-mentioned court, why the court should not issue a final protection order against him or her.”
Mazibuko appeared in court again on June 27 but the case was postponed, said Mariano.
He said: “At this particular stage, there is a protection order application but there is no interim order and nothing transpired [in court].
“Usually when one applies for a protection order, first you get an interim order but the magistrate has made it clear that there is no interim order.”
LISTEN | My client did not beat her up, Faith Mazibuko's lawyer
Image: File/Veli Nhlapo
He said they would oppose the application.
“We are definitely opposing the case and we got witness about this, where she was on the day, the people who saw her every move and what she did, so we don’t know where this is coming from,” said Mariano.
BREAKING | Employee from Lesufi's office applies for protection order against Faith Mazibuko
