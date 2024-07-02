I’m itching to get stuck in – Siviwe Gwarube ready to start tenure as basic education minister

Newly appointed minister of basic education Siviwe Gwarube says she is itching to get stuck into her role and will soon outline some of the key priorities for her department.
On Tuesday, Gwarube posted on X thanking well-wishers, adding that being appointed the minister of basic education was a massive responsibility she does not take lightly.
The post read in parts: "The future of the country rests on how well this department that I lead does its work. For now, I am still minister-designate until sworn into office tomorrow [Wednesday]. I'm using this time to meet with the deputy minister @ReginahMhaule and the DG to get a full grasp on the urgent matters on my desk. These two are critical to the work that must be done.
"I am itching to get stuck in, and will soon outline my key priorities for the @DBE_SA. With the myriad of challenges the sector faces, I want to make sure we put learners at the center of all that we do."
On May 14, former minister of basic education Angie Motshekga signed a document stipulating the norms and standards for public school infrastructure – for new and old schools – which she has gazetted.
Schools that do not have access to power supply, water supply or sanitation would have 18 months to comply with the regulations, while schools that have been built with mud, asbestos, metal, and wood would have 12 months.
The regulation also states that schools that do not have adequate perimeter fencing to comply with the norms and standards prescribed in regulation must within 12 months be included in the department's plans.
Image: Lefty Shivambu
Sadtu unhappy with DA's Gwarube's appointment
Here is a list of some of the things Gwarube would have to tackle:
1. Water
According to the regulation, all schools must have a sufficient water supply which complies with all relevant laws and which is available at all times for drinking, personal hygiene and, where appropriate, for food preparation.
"Sufficient water-collection points and water-use facilities must be available at all schools to allow convenient access to, and use of, water for drinking, personal hygiene and, where appropriate, for food preparation," it read.
2. Sanitation
Schools should also have enough sanitation facilities that are easily accessible. These should provide privacy and security, promote health and hygiene standards and maintained in good order.
3. Safety
It said every school site, including school outbuildings and sporting and recreational facilities, must be secured by appropriate fencing as provided for in the school infrastructure safety and security guidelines.
Meet the new cabinet
It added that school buildings must have at least one form of safety and security measure, which may include burglar proofing, security guard arrangement, or an alarm system linked to a rapid armed response among others.
4. Electricity
Schools should also have some form of power supply that complies with the relevant laws. "The choice of an appropriate power supply must be sufficient to serve the power requirements of each particular school and must be based on the most appropriate source of power supply available for that particular school," it said.
5. School designs
Schools that have been built entirely or substantially from materials such as mud, asbestos, metal and wood must be replaced. Schools that do not have enough classrooms to accommodate pupils.
