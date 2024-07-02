An employee in Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi's office has applied for a protection order against MEC Faith Mazibuko after an altercation in March.
BREAKING | Employee from Lesufi's office applies for protection order against Faith Mazibuko
Image: Freddy Mavunda
An employee in Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi's office has applied for a protection order against MEC Faith Mazibuko after an altercation in March.
The application for the protection order in the family court in Johannesburg was made on May 17.
The protection order application reads in part: “On 17/05/2024, [name of employee] applied for a protection order against the respondent [Mazibuko]...
“The respondent is called upon to show cause on 04/06/2024 at 08.30am at the above-mentioned court, why the court should not issue a final protection order against him or her.”
Mazibuko appeared in court again on June 27 but the case was postponed, said her lawyer Maurizio Mariano.
“The return date specified above may be anticipated by the respondent on not less than 24 hours written notice to the complaint and the court,” reads the application.
“If the respondent does not appear on the return date and if the court is satisfied that proper service has been affected on the respondent and the application contains prima facie evidence that the respondent has engaged or is engaging in harassment, the court must issue a final protection order...”
This story is a developing story.
