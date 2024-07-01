Limpopo premier Dr Phophi Ramathuba has her eyes set on job creation to keep the ANC's majority vote dominance in the province.
Delivering a keynote address at the ANC Youth League's Limpopo progressive youth alliance summit on Saturday, she acknowledged growing frustration among the youth, saying they have been promised jobs for too long.
“Our people are getting impatient because we've been telling them we will create opportunities for employment. They are getting impatient because every day we tell them we are reviving Seshego industrial park. Every day we are reviving Thohoyandou industrial park. They are asking us when?
“I want to see for myself if you say you've got this commitment. Once our people start to see jobs, we won't need to campaign come 2026. They will vote for us.”
WATCH | ‘Our people are getting impatient’: Limpopo premier Phophi Ramathuba on unemployment
Image: Antonio Muchave
According to Stats SA, the official unemployment rate grew from 32.1% to 32.9 % in the first quarter of 2024, with Limpopo at 32.9%.
Ramathuba was elected as the first female premier of Limpopo last month. During her maiden speech, she called on members of the legislature to uphold their oversight role with diligence.
“We must ensure the administration of Limpopo serves the best interests of all its citizens,” she said.
TimesLIVE
