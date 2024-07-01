South Africa

WATCH | Gauteng ANC postpones new executive announcement

By SowetanLIVE - 01 July 2024 - 18:59

Courtesy of SABC News.

The ANC in Gauteng has postponed the announcement of the provincial cabinet following a deadlock with the DA over portfolio positions.

Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi was expected to announce the much-anticipated provincial cabinet on Monday night. However, this could not happen as the two parties could not reach a resolution after a series of  meetings. 

ANC provincial secretary TK Nciza said  Lesufi will announce the Gauteng leguslature executive by Tuesday as they still wanted to engage  the DA further. 

Earlier on the day, the DA announced that  it would boycott Lesufi's announcement after the ANC failed to revert to them following a meeting held in the morning. 

Nciza described the DA as wanting to be "dominant" and wanting to dictate which parties should form part of the government of provincial unity.

"It is unacceptable. We invited everybody to come because in terms of the votes, we are above every other political party. This GNU [government of national unity] and GPU are  an ANC concept.

"Moving forward, we will take guidance from our leaders," Nciza added.

