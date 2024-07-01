Three private security officers contracted to City Power were among six men who appeared at the Johannesburg magistrate’s court for cable theft.
Bernard Ncube, 22, Interest Padya, 28, Thabo Moyo, 25, and security officers Tony Nkwashu, 26, Bongeni Mtshali, 43 and Musawenkosi Mngube, 26 are facing charges of theft of ferrous metal after they were arrested on Friday night during a City Power-led intelligence operation which the officials to underground tunnels on Carr Street in Newtown, Johannesburg. The security officers are believed to have accepted a bribe from the three men to allow them access to the tunnels.
The group was arrested between Friday and Saturday morning during a multipronged joint operation between City Power Security Risk Management team and law enforcement agencies after a tip off that 15 suspects entered the tunnels on Carr Street. Law enforcement went into the tunnels and arrested three suspects who admitted they were allowed in by the guards.
State prosecutor Sipho Mtshali said the state will oppose bail.
“Investigation is still not complete. We will oppose bail on this matter. We are requesting postponement as we still need to verify the accused addresses and their status of being in the country,” he said.
City Power CEO Tshifularo Mashava condemned the involvement of the contracted security officers. “City Power finds the involvement of contracted security officers particularly worrying, because these are the people that have been entrusted with the duty of safeguarding our infrastructure.
“However, these arrested are testament of our unwavering resolve as the municipality utility in dealing with problems of theft and vandalism, whether perpetrated by outsiders or those from within,” she said.
The case was postponed to July 8 2024
Three contracted security officers face charges of theft of ferrous metal
City Power finds involvement of guards worrying
Image: Supplied
Three private security officers contracted to City Power were among six men who appeared at the Johannesburg magistrate’s court for cable theft.
Bernard Ncube, 22, Interest Padya, 28, Thabo Moyo, 25, and security officers Tony Nkwashu, 26, Bongeni Mtshali, 43 and Musawenkosi Mngube, 26 are facing charges of theft of ferrous metal after they were arrested on Friday night during a City Power-led intelligence operation which the officials to underground tunnels on Carr Street in Newtown, Johannesburg. The security officers are believed to have accepted a bribe from the three men to allow them access to the tunnels.
The group was arrested between Friday and Saturday morning during a multipronged joint operation between City Power Security Risk Management team and law enforcement agencies after a tip off that 15 suspects entered the tunnels on Carr Street. Law enforcement went into the tunnels and arrested three suspects who admitted they were allowed in by the guards.
State prosecutor Sipho Mtshali said the state will oppose bail.
“Investigation is still not complete. We will oppose bail on this matter. We are requesting postponement as we still need to verify the accused addresses and their status of being in the country,” he said.
City Power CEO Tshifularo Mashava condemned the involvement of the contracted security officers. “City Power finds the involvement of contracted security officers particularly worrying, because these are the people that have been entrusted with the duty of safeguarding our infrastructure.
“However, these arrested are testament of our unwavering resolve as the municipality utility in dealing with problems of theft and vandalism, whether perpetrated by outsiders or those from within,” she said.
The case was postponed to July 8 2024
Slow motion Gautrain irks frustrated commuters
Work begins to repair Joburg underground cables after fire
Cable theft suspected as tunnel fire cuts power to central Johannesburg
Underground cable theft fire closes M1 Highway in Johannesburg
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos