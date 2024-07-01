South Africa

Three contracted security officers face charges of theft of ferrous metal

City Power finds involvement of guards worrying

01 July 2024 - 16:10
Thulani Mbele Running Matters
Six men appeared in the Johannesburg magistrate’s court for cable theft.
Six men appeared in the Johannesburg magistrate’s court for cable theft.
Image: Supplied

Three private security officers contracted to City Power were among six men who appeared at the Johannesburg magistrate’s court for cable theft.

Bernard Ncube, 22, Interest Padya, 28, Thabo Moyo, 25, and security officers Tony Nkwashu, 26, Bongeni Mtshali, 43 and Musawenkosi Mngube, 26 are facing charges of theft of ferrous metal after they were arrested on Friday night during a City Power-led intelligence operation which the officials to underground tunnels on Carr Street in Newtown, Johannesburg. The security officers are believed to have accepted a bribe from the three men to allow them access to the tunnels. 

The group was arrested between Friday and Saturday morning during a multipronged joint operation between City Power Security Risk Management team and law enforcement agencies after a tip off that 15 suspects entered the tunnels on Carr Street. Law enforcement went into the tunnels and arrested three suspects who admitted they were allowed in by the guards.

State prosecutor Sipho Mtshali said the state will oppose bail.

“Investigation is still not complete. We will oppose bail on this matter. We are requesting postponement as we still need to verify the accused addresses and their status of being in the country,” he said. 

City Power CEO Tshifularo Mashava condemned the involvement of the contracted security officers. “City Power finds the involvement of contracted security officers particularly worrying, because these are the people that have been entrusted with the duty of safeguarding our infrastructure.

“However, these arrested are testament of our unwavering resolve as the municipality utility in dealing with problems of theft and vandalism, whether perpetrated by outsiders or those from within,” she said. 

The case was postponed to July 8 2024 

Slow motion Gautrain irks frustrated commuters

Gautrain commuters have been left frustrated by delays of the high speed train recently due to multiple technical problems that have resulted in some ...
News
1 week ago

Work begins to repair Joburg underground cables after fire

Work to repair damaged electricity infrastructure after cables caught fire underground along the M1 in Johannesburg this week has begun, City Power ...
News
1 month ago

Cable theft suspected as tunnel fire cuts power to central Johannesburg

Residents of Braamfontein, the CBD and Parktown are without electricity and smoked out by the underground cable fire in Johannesburg's inner city ...
News
2 months ago

Underground cable theft fire closes M1 Highway in Johannesburg

Underground cables that caught fire on Tuesday midnight on the M1 have caused a massive power outage in several areas around Johannesburg.
News
2 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

Sonos still smitten with each other. . . 36 years on
CIC Julius Malema | Addresses EFF Press Conference | TAJ Hotel | Cape Town