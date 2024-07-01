Sadtu unhappy with DA's Gwarube's appointment

The South African Democratic Teachers’ Union (Sadtu) has expressed disappointment in the appointment of the DA's Siviwe Gwarube as new basic education minister saying President Cyril Ramaphosa appointed her fully aware of the strained relations between the union and her party.
Ramaphosa announced his new national executive on Sunday night, promising that the incoming government will be effective and will comprise people with experience, skills and capabilities to deliver on its mandate.
However, on Monday, Sadtu's general secretary Mugwena Maluleke said Gwarube was an “affront” to the union and that the DA has always made the union its enemy number one.
“The DA refuses to acknowledge the role of colonial and apartheid education systems which entrenched inequalities for centuries and decades but puts the blame on Sadtu, teachers and learners. Therefore, no amount of persuasion can convince Sadtu that the DA accepted the position to ensure quality and equitable education. Their motive is to weaken the unions, in particular Sadtu,” said Maluleke.
“Even its election manifesto declared war against Sadtu, lamenting that the union was too strong and must be dealt with.
“It said it believes that the failures of the education system are because the ANC has allowed our education system to be captured by the vested interests of Sadtu,” Maluleke said.
Maluleke said Sadtu was interested in seeing social justice, equitable, equal and quality public education and for teachers to have their academic and professional freedom respected and their labour rights protected as workers.
Sadtu, said Maluleke, is the largest union, therefore Gwarube should acknowledge and work with them.
Meanwhile, the National Professional Teachers' Organisation of SA's Basil Manuel said they do not know Gwarube and her credentials, but hoped she would serve all South Africans.
“In the tenure of the last minister [Angie Motshekga], we have seen calm within education. We haven't had disruptions for the best part of the last 13 years and maintaining that is important. We need continuation of the level of engagement and the level of working with unions,” he said.
Manuel said they would support any minister who works with them.
