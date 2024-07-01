Premier Panyaza Lesufi to announce Gauteng MECs on Monday night
Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi will announce members of the executive council for the 7th administration at 7pm on Monday.
"The new executive council will lead the Gauteng provincial government over the next five years, ensuring the implementation of the province's programme of action and interventions to grow it's economy and improve the quality of life for the residents of the province," said spokesperson, Sizwe Pamla in a statement.