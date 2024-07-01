A seven-months-pregnant woman has been airlifted to hospital after being involved in a car crash on the R617 near Mpophomeni on the outskirts of Howick, KwaZulu-Natal.
Midlands emergency services spokesperson Roland Robertson said when their crew arrived on the scene on Monday morning they found two vehicles had collided, with one of them rolling multiple times.
Another person who sustained minor injuries was treated on the scene before being transported to hospital.
Authorities were in attendance.
TimesLIVE
Pregnant woman hurt in car crash near Howick
Image: Supplied
A seven-months-pregnant woman has been airlifted to hospital after being involved in a car crash on the R617 near Mpophomeni on the outskirts of Howick, KwaZulu-Natal.
Midlands emergency services spokesperson Roland Robertson said when their crew arrived on the scene on Monday morning they found two vehicles had collided, with one of them rolling multiple times.
Another person who sustained minor injuries was treated on the scene before being transported to hospital.
Authorities were in attendance.
TimesLIVE
Four killed in KZN as vehicle rolls down embankment
Survivor relives horror taxi,truck accident
BMW driver who allegedly knocked down six pedestrians due in court
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos