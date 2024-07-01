South Africa

POLL | What do you make of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s new cabinet?

By SowetanLIVE - 01 July 2024 - 12:49
President Cyril Ramaphosa.
President Cyril Ramaphosa.
Image: GCIS

President Cyril Ramaphosa's new cabinet includes new faces such PA's Gayton McKenzie who will be heading the department of Arts and Culture, DA leader John Steenhuisen is the new minister of Agriculture while IFP's Velenkosini Hlabisa will be the minister of the Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs.

"It is important that we deploy into positions of responsibility people who are committed, capable and hard-working, and who have integrity," Ramaphosa said during his address on Sunday evening. 

The appointments sparked debate, with some people applauding the make-up of the cabinet, while others said GNU governance would be a disaster. 

Sadtu unhappy with DA's Gwarube's appointment

The South African Democratic Teachers’ Union (Sadtu) has expressed disappointed in the appointment of the DA's Siviwe Gwarube as new basic education ...
News
3 hours ago

WATCH | ‘Our people are getting impatient’: Limpopo premier Phophi Ramathuba on unemployment

Limpopo premier Dr Phophi Ramathuba has her eyes set on job creation to keep the ANC's majority vote dominance in the province.
News
3 hours ago

WATCH | Ramaphosa announces new cabinet

President Cyril Ramaphosa is announcing the new national executive on Sunday night. 
News
18 hours ago

Trending

Latest Videos

Sonos still smitten with each other. . . 36 years on
CIC Julius Malema | Addresses EFF Press Conference | TAJ Hotel | Cape Town