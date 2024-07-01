POLL | What do you make of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s new cabinet?

President Cyril Ramaphosa's new cabinet includes new faces such PA's Gayton McKenzie who will be heading the department of Arts and Culture, DA leader John Steenhuisen is the new minister of Agriculture while IFP's Velenkosini Hlabisa will be the minister of the Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs.

"It is important that we deploy into positions of responsibility people who are committed, capable and hard-working, and who have integrity," Ramaphosa said during his address on Sunday evening.

The appointments sparked debate, with some people applauding the make-up of the cabinet, while others said GNU governance would be a disaster.