Our pick of winners and losers from Ramaphosa’s GNU cabinet
Former ministers out in the cold while others are demoted
Following President Cyril Ramaphosa’s announcement of the new cabinet on Sunday, SowetanLIVE picks some of the big winners and losers from the appointments:
Losers
Lindiwe Zulu
The former minister of social development is one of the big losers from the new cabinet after she was left out completely.
Bheki Cele
Back in 2012, former president Jacob Zuma fired Cele from his post as police commissioner over the awarding of almost R2bnworth of leases for police accommodation. President Ramaphosa re-appointed him police minister in 2018 but he is now out of government again.
Mondli Gungubele
Gungubele has been demoted as the deputy minister of communications and digital technologies after he was the minister of the same portfolio. He previously served as the minister in the presidency between 2021 and 2023. Before that he was the chairperson of the Portfolio Committee of Social Development and a Convener of the Social Transformation Cluster Committee since the commencement of the 6th Term of Parliament in June 2019.
Naledi Pandor
Arguably one of the big surprise omission from the new GNU cabinet. Pandor has served as an MP since 1994. She was appointed as the minister of International Relations and Cooperation in 2019. Prior to this, she served as the minister of higher education and training (2018 to 2019), minister of science and technology (2014 to 2018), minister of home affairs (2012 to 2014), minister of science and technology (2009 to 2012) and minister of education (2004 to 2009).
Joe Phaahla
Phaahla has been demoted to serve as deputy minister of health after being at the helm of the department since 2021. He took over the department after Zweli Mkhize resigned as minister over the Digital Vibes scandal. He is a trained medical doctor with a bachelor of medicine and surgery from University of KZN. Phaahla has previously served as deputy minister of health.
Winners
Solly Malatsi
Malatsi is one of the big winners from the GNU cabinet announcement as he now serves as minister of communications and digital technologies. Malatsi is the DA national spokesperson and has been a member of parliament since May 2014. He holds an honours degree in politics from Wits University.
Nomakhosazana Meth
The former Eastern Cape health MEC is one of the big winners after she was appointed minister of employment and labour. She holds an honours degree in public administration from Fort Hare University.
Meth took over from her predecessor, Sindiswa Gomba, who was fired for her alleged role in the awarding of a R10m “ambulance scooter” tender, during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Dean Macpherson
Macpherson the current DA provincial leader in KwaZulu-Natal has been appointed as minister of public works and infrastructure. He holds a matric certificate from Crawford College according to his LinkedIN profile. He is alleged to have approved the controversial DA posters which read “The ANC called you racists” and “The DA calls you heroes”, in Phoenix during the party’s 2021 municipal elections campaign.
Siviwe Gwarube
Gwarube has been appointed minister of basic education replacing Angie Motshekga who served on the portfolio since 2009. Her appointment has been regarded as one of the big wins for the DA. Gwarube served as the DA’s chief whip in the National Assembly. She is a graduate of politics, law and philosophy from Rhodes and University of the Western Cape.
Pieter Groenewald
Groenewald has been appointed minister of correctional services. He is the leader of Freedom Front Plus. He holds a doctorate in politics.
