South Africa

Five things to know about recent tremors in Joburg

01 July 2024 - 14:44
Nandi Ntini Social Justice News Reporter
File image.
File image.
Image: 123rf/ Jerry Rainey

Two earth tremors have hit Joburg south just days apart and no injuries were reported. The first tremor was felt on Friday night while the second one hit in the early hours of Monday. 

Mahlatse Mononela, Council for Geoscience spokesperson, provided five things people need to know about the recent tremors:   

  1. Because SA is a mining country, we do experience minor earth tremors that are caused by mining activities. This could be the result of blasting that occurs underground.
  2. These earth tremors usually have a magnitude of less than 3.0 on the Richter Scale. This means that they aren't dangerous and they do not pose a risk to infrastructure or housing property. 
  3. “Because these tremors occur regularly, we propose the inclusion of seismic-proof implementations in building codes so that there isn’t any structural damage in the long run. As it is, our buildings are strong and can accommodate tremors of a 3.0 magnitude,” said Mononela.   
  4. Tremors usually occur at shallow depth, mostly above 3km and are not tectonic. 
  5. SA's tectonic plates are relatively safe and stable. Tectonic earthquakes are sparse by virtue of SA being on an intraplate stress regime. 

Soweto tremor: Quakes are light and fewer, say experts

The Council for Geoscience has confirmed an earthquake occurred on Tuesday at about 8.54pm and the epicentre was located south of Johannesburg in ...
News
4 months ago

Earth tremor felt in parts of Johannesburg

An earth tremor was felt in parts of Johannesburg on Wednesday night.
News
10 months ago

Ekurhuleni emergency services get to the bottom of another suspected tremor

What residents in the East Rand and parts of Johannesburg thought was another earth tremor was actually an explosion at a dolomite mine.
News
11 months ago

