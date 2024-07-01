South Africa

Driver killed, car totalled after crashing into tree near Hilton

By Mfundo Mkhize - 01 July 2024 - 15:08
The car was destroyed.
Image: Supplied

A motorist was killed on the N3 highway southbound near Hilton in KwaZulu-Natal when a vehicle veered off the road and ploughed into a tree on Monday.

Midlands emergency spokesperson Roland Robertson said: “One person was found to have sustained fatal injuries and was declared deceased at the scene by Midlands EMS paramedics.”

Extensive damage to the vehicle was evident.

