A motorist was killed on the N3 highway southbound near Hilton in KwaZulu-Natal when a vehicle veered off the road and ploughed into a tree on Monday.
Midlands emergency spokesperson Roland Robertson said: “One person was found to have sustained fatal injuries and was declared deceased at the scene by Midlands EMS paramedics.”
Extensive damage to the vehicle was evident.
TimesLIVE
Driver killed, car totalled after crashing into tree near Hilton
Image: Supplied
A motorist was killed on the N3 highway southbound near Hilton in KwaZulu-Natal when a vehicle veered off the road and ploughed into a tree on Monday.
Midlands emergency spokesperson Roland Robertson said: “One person was found to have sustained fatal injuries and was declared deceased at the scene by Midlands EMS paramedics.”
Extensive damage to the vehicle was evident.
TimesLIVE
Ten killed, 24 seriously injured in R42 collision near Delmas
Survivor relives horror taxi,truck accident
'Reckless driving' by truck driver the cause of Limpopo accident that left 13 dead
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos