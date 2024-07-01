South Africa

DA to boycott Lesufi's new cabinet

Minutes before announcement, DA says ANC failed to consult

01 July 2024 - 18:46
DA leader in Gauteng, Solly Msimanga, says the party will not be attending the provincial cabinet announcement.
Image: Supplied

With minutes to go before Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi announces his multi-party cabinet, the DA says it will boycott the new administration.

The party made the announcement on Monday evening. 

The party said it will go to the opposition benches and refuse to work with the ANC if Lesufi and his comrades make the announcement without engaging with the DA first.

Solly Msimanga, leader of the DA in Gauteng, told SowetanLIVE that he met with the ANC on Monday morning to discuss the DA’s proposal and Lesufi promised to give him an answer by 4pm but this never happened.

“The ANC has failed to come back to us. If they think they can make an announcement without prior engagement, the deal is off. We only see in the media that he is planning to announce without talking to us about our proposals."

Asked to reveal the DA's proposal, Msimang refused to give details about their proposal to the ANC.

"Unfortunately I can't divulge that information to the media because these are ongoing engagements. The ANC has our proposal on the cabinet positions. We will simply go to the opposition benches and do our work if it goes on with the announcement without giving us the feedback."

