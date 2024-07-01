“The Polo Vivo was found abandoned at the Ncome location outside KwaBhaca.
“The police constable, owner of the liquor store, and the driver of the hijacked vehicle were unharmed while the other constable was taken to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries,” she said.
Provincial police commissioner Lieutenant-General Nomthetheleli Mene issued a stern warning to those “who exhibit such blatant disrespect for the law and those who enforce it”.
“We will not tolerate such brazen actions against our members. We call on civil society to join hands with police in speedily bringing these vile perpetrators to book.
“We extend our deepest condolences to the family, friends, and colleagues of our fallen member.”
Police are appealing to anyone who may have information that can assist in tracing the suspects to contact SAPS Crime Stop number on 08600-10111 or alert the police via the MySAPS App.
Police have opened a case of murder, attempted murder, hijacking, business robbery, kidnapping and an attack on police.
Cop killed in ambush by armed group
‘We will not tolerate such brazen actions against our members’
Image: 123RF/lightfieldstudios
An Eastern Cape police officer was gunned down in cold blood during an ambush in Tlokoeng (formerly Mount Fletcher).
Police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Siphokazi Mawisa said the constable was shot dead at about 8.30pm on Thursday while on duty.
The name and age of the deceased have been withheld.
“The SAPS Eastern Cape management learnt with great shock and anger about the killing of the police constable in Tlokoeng.
“It is reported that two police constables were on duty at the Mjamba area, when they were ambushed by a Corsa bakkie with five armed males.
“A suspect jumped out of the vehicle and shot at the policemen, hitting one constable in his upper body.
“The suspects went to a nearby tavern and robbed the owner of his firearm, an undisclosed amount of cash and liquor and hijacked a VW Polo Vivo, which they used as a getaway vehicle,” Mawisa said.
The suspects, who are still at large, also made off with police firearms.
Seven people including a child (8) gunned down
“The Polo Vivo was found abandoned at the Ncome location outside KwaBhaca.
“The police constable, owner of the liquor store, and the driver of the hijacked vehicle were unharmed while the other constable was taken to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries,” she said.
Provincial police commissioner Lieutenant-General Nomthetheleli Mene issued a stern warning to those “who exhibit such blatant disrespect for the law and those who enforce it”.
“We will not tolerate such brazen actions against our members. We call on civil society to join hands with police in speedily bringing these vile perpetrators to book.
“We extend our deepest condolences to the family, friends, and colleagues of our fallen member.”
Police are appealing to anyone who may have information that can assist in tracing the suspects to contact SAPS Crime Stop number on 08600-10111 or alert the police via the MySAPS App.
Police have opened a case of murder, attempted murder, hijacking, business robbery, kidnapping and an attack on police.
Justice for Limpopo woman who was beaten, kidnapped and raped by ex
Three flee as police arrest man for robbing e-hailing driver
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos