South Africa

Two suspects arrested in Mpumalanga for illegal mining activities, equipment seized

By TimesLIVE - 30 June 2024 - 13:33
These generators were some of the items that police seized near Nelspruit in an operation to fight illegal mining. Two suspects were arrested.
These generators were some of the items that police seized near Nelspruit in an operation to fight illegal mining. Two suspects were arrested.
Image: SAPS

Two suspects are expected to appear in the Nelspruit magistrate's court on Monday to face illegal mining charges.

The two were arrested on Friday during an Operation Vala Umgodi operation in Schoemanskloof outside Nelspruit in Mpumalanga on Friday.

They were charged with contravening the National Environmental Management Act. 

Police arrested the suspects after a tipoff about illegal mining activities in the area.

“During the operation, the two were caught with several items seized, which included 20 generators, five drill machines, a motor, a shovel and other items believed to be used for illegal mining activities. A silver-grey Ford Ranger bakkie was also confiscated,” police spokesperson Col Donald Mdhluli said.

TimesLIVE

Man who absconded from Mpumalanga court arrested to face 76 charges

The suspect is accused of luring unsuspecting members of the public to invest in his company but they did not benefit from the profits.
News
1 week ago

Clerk of the court given six years for stealing papgeld

A department of justice employee has been handed a six-year sentence for stealing maintenance money meant for children whose parents were supporting ...
News
2 weeks ago

Latest accused in KPMG fraud case worked for presidency

Dikeledi Moema, 66, who has become the latest accused in the KPMG fraud and money laundering case for allegedly receiving almost R560,000 from her ...
News
3 weeks ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

Sonos still smitten with each other. . . 36 years on
CIC Julius Malema | Addresses EFF Press Conference | TAJ Hotel | Cape Town