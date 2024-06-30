South African parties close to reaching deal on cabinet, media reports

South African parties are close to reaching a deal on who gets which cabinet posts, media reported on Sunday, the last hurdle to setting up a government after the ruling party lost its majority in an election for the first time in three decades.

The Sunday Times and City press both reported that President Cyril Ramaphosa's African National Congress (ANC) were broadly in agreement with the main opposition Democratic Alliance (DA), after the latter backed down on a demand to take the trade and industry portfolio.

“We are cautiously optimistic that there could be an agreement before the end of the weekend,” the Sunday Times quoted senior DA politician Helen Zille as saying.

Both newspapers expected Ramaphosa to announce the cabinet later on Sunday. Spokespeople for both parties did not immediately respond to requests for comment.