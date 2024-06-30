South Africa

Meet the new cabinet

By SowetanLIVE - 30 June 2024 - 22:36
President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the new national executive on Sunday evening.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced Paul Mashatile as his deputy.

After weeks of intense negotiations with members of the Government of National Unity, Ramaphosa said they had agreed who will lead the ministries.

Here’s a list of the newly appointed ministers:

Minister in the Presidency: Khumbudzo Ntshavheni

Deputy ministers in the Presidency: Nonceba Mhlauli and Kenneth Morolong

Minister of planning, monitoring and evaluation: Maropene Ramokgopa

Deputy minister of planning, monitoring and evaluation: Seiso Mohai

Minister of electricity and energy: Kgosientsho Ramokgopa.

Deputy minister of electricity and energy: Samantha Graham

Minister of police: Senzo Mchunu

Deputy ministers of police: Polly Boshielo and Cassel Mathale

Minister of basic education: Siviwe Gwarube

Minister of employment and labour: Nomakhosazana Meth

Deputy ministers of employment and labour: Jomo Sibiya and Phumzile Mgcina

Minister of finance: Enoch Godongwana 

Deputy ministers of finance: David Masondo and Ashor Sarupen

Minister of health: Aaron Motsoaledi

Deputy minister of health: Joe Phaahla

Minister of water and sanitation: Pemmy Majodina

Deputy ministers of water and sanitation: David Mahlobo and Isaac Seitlholo

Minister of science, technology and innovation: Blade Nzimande

Deputy minister of science, technology and innovation: Nomalungelo Gina

Minister of higher education: Nobuhle Nkabane

Deputy ministers of higher education: Buti Manamela and Mimmy Gondwe

Minister of justice and constitutional development: Thembi Nkadimeng

Deputy minister of justice and constitutional development: Andries Nel

Minister of human settlements: Mmamoloko Kubayi

Minister of social development: Sisisi Tolashe 

Deputy minister of social development: Ganief Hendricks

Minister of home affairs: Leon Schreiber

Deputy minister of home affairs: Njabulo Nzuza

Minister of women, youth and persons with disabilities: Sindisiwe Chikunga

Deputy minister of women, youth and persons with disabilities: Mmapaseka Steve Letsike

Minister of sports, arts and culture: Gayton McKenzie

Deputy minister of sport, arts and culture: Peace Mabe

Minister of agriculture: John Steehuisen

Deputy minister of agriculture: Rosemary Nokuzola Capa

Minister of land reform and rural development: Mzwanele Nyhontso

Deputy Minister of land reform and rural development : Chupu Stanley Mathabatha

Minister of communications and digital technologies: Solly Malatsi

Deputy minister of communications and digital technologies: Mondli Gungubele

Minister of cooperative governance and traditional affairs: Velinkosi Hlabisa 

Deputy ministers of cooperative governance and traditional affairs: Dickson Masemola and Zolile Burns‐Ncamashe.

Minister of defence and military veterans: Angie Motshekga

Deputy ministers of defence and military veterans: Bantu Holomisa and Richard Mkhungo

Minister of forestry, fisheries and the environment: Dion George

Deputy ministers of forestry, fisheries and the environment: Narend Singh and Bernice Swarts

Minister of international relations and cooperation: Ronald Lamola

Deputy ministers of international relations and cooperation: Alvin Botes and Tandi Moraka

Minister of mineral and petroleum resources: Gwede Mantashe

Deputy minister of mineral and petroleum resources: Judith Nemadzinga‐Tshabalala

Minister of public service and administration: Mzamo Buthelezi

Minister of public works and infrastructure: Dean Macpherson 

Deputy minister of public works and infrastructure: Sihle Zikalala

Minister of small business development: Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams

Deputy minister of small business development: Jane Sithole.

Minister of tourism: Patricia De Lille

Deputy minister of tourism: Maggie Sotyu.

Minister of transport: Barbara Creecy

Deputy minister of transport: Mkhuleko Hlengwa

Minister of trade, industry and competition: Parks Tau

Deputy ministers of trade, industry and competition: Zuko Godlimpi and Andrew Whitfield

Minister of correctional services: Pieter Groenewald.

Deputy minister of correctional services: Lindiwe Ntshalintshali.

