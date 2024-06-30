Meet the new cabinet

President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced Paul Mashatile as his deputy.
After weeks of intense negotiations with members of the Government of National Unity, Ramaphosa said they had agreed who will lead the ministries.
Here’s a list of the newly appointed ministers:
Minister in the Presidency: Khumbudzo Ntshavheni
Deputy ministers in the Presidency: Nonceba Mhlauli and Kenneth Morolong
Minister of planning, monitoring and evaluation: Maropene Ramokgopa
Deputy minister of planning, monitoring and evaluation: Seiso Mohai
Minister of electricity and energy: Kgosientsho Ramokgopa.
Deputy minister of electricity and energy: Samantha Graham
Minister of police: Senzo Mchunu
Deputy ministers of police: Polly Boshielo and Cassel Mathale
Minister of basic education: Siviwe Gwarube
Minister of employment and labour: Nomakhosazana Meth
Deputy ministers of employment and labour: Jomo Sibiya and Phumzile Mgcina
Minister of finance: Enoch Godongwana
Deputy ministers of finance: David Masondo and Ashor Sarupen
Minister of health: Aaron Motsoaledi
Deputy minister of health: Joe Phaahla
Minister of water and sanitation: Pemmy Majodina
Deputy ministers of water and sanitation: David Mahlobo and Isaac Seitlholo
Minister of science, technology and innovation: Blade Nzimande
Deputy minister of science, technology and innovation: Nomalungelo Gina
Minister of higher education: Nobuhle Nkabane
Deputy ministers of higher education: Buti Manamela and Mimmy Gondwe
Minister of justice and constitutional development: Thembi Nkadimeng
Deputy minister of justice and constitutional development: Andries Nel
Minister of human settlements: Mmamoloko Kubayi
Minister of social development: Sisisi Tolashe
Deputy minister of social development: Ganief Hendricks
Minister of home affairs: Leon Schreiber
Deputy minister of home affairs: Njabulo Nzuza
Minister of women, youth and persons with disabilities: Sindisiwe Chikunga
Deputy minister of women, youth and persons with disabilities: Mmapaseka Steve Letsike
Minister of sports, arts and culture: Gayton McKenzie
Deputy minister of sport, arts and culture: Peace Mabe
Minister of agriculture: John Steehuisen
Deputy minister of agriculture: Rosemary Nokuzola Capa
Minister of land reform and rural development: Mzwanele Nyhontso
Deputy Minister of land reform and rural development : Chupu Stanley Mathabatha
Minister of communications and digital technologies: Solly Malatsi
Deputy minister of communications and digital technologies: Mondli Gungubele
Minister of cooperative governance and traditional affairs: Velinkosi Hlabisa
Deputy ministers of cooperative governance and traditional affairs: Dickson Masemola and Zolile Burns‐Ncamashe.
Minister of defence and military veterans: Angie Motshekga
Deputy ministers of defence and military veterans: Bantu Holomisa and Richard Mkhungo
Minister of forestry, fisheries and the environment: Dion George
Deputy ministers of forestry, fisheries and the environment: Narend Singh and Bernice Swarts
Minister of international relations and cooperation: Ronald Lamola
Deputy ministers of international relations and cooperation: Alvin Botes and Tandi Moraka
Minister of mineral and petroleum resources: Gwede Mantashe
Deputy minister of mineral and petroleum resources: Judith Nemadzinga‐Tshabalala
Minister of public service and administration: Mzamo Buthelezi
Minister of public works and infrastructure: Dean Macpherson
Deputy minister of public works and infrastructure: Sihle Zikalala
Minister of small business development: Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams
Deputy minister of small business development: Jane Sithole.
Minister of tourism: Patricia De Lille
Deputy minister of tourism: Maggie Sotyu.
Minister of transport: Barbara Creecy
Deputy minister of transport: Mkhuleko Hlengwa
Minister of trade, industry and competition: Parks Tau
Deputy ministers of trade, industry and competition: Zuko Godlimpi and Andrew Whitfield
Minister of correctional services: Pieter Groenewald.
Deputy minister of correctional services: Lindiwe Ntshalintshali.
